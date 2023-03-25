Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBIO. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Generation Bio by 3,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 361,865 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,804 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 240,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

