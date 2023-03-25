Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBIO. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.31.
Generation Bio Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
