Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $665,986.92 and approximately $230.72 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00328302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,072.49 or 0.25679467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

