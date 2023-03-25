GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
GOVX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOVX shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.