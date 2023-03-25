GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOVX shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.