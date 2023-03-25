GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 4.5 %

GOVX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 160.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 643,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About GeoVax Labs

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOVX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.