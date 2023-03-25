Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

