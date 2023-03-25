Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $31,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

