Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $36,000 in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.3 %

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.