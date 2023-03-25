Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $45,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.94 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

