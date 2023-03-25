Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $50,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 534,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,632. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.85. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

