Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.