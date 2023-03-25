Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $79,754.13 and approximately $2,349.32 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

