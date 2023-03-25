Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.31 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $160,139.59 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,611,998 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

