GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Up 3.2%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.59. 199,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 204,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

GoldMining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.28.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

