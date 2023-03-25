Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up 2.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $49,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

