Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $560.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPEAF. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $6.74 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

