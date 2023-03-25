Grin (GRIN) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Grin has a market cap of $7.16 million and $948,557.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,591.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00335414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00588971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00074113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00456316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

