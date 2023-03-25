GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.88) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.25) target price on GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price target on GSK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.54) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,401.20 ($17.21) on Friday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,434.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,405.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,078.84). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,078.84). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). Insiders have bought 2,117 shares of company stock worth $2,962,765 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

