GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

