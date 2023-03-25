H2O DAO (H2O) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and $151,612.34 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00328302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,072.49 or 0.25679467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010030 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

