Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.60. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 133,831 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,733,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 258,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

