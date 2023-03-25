Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.60. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 133,831 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Hallador Energy Stock Up 4.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
