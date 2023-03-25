Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.

HAL opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

