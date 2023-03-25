Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of HAL opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.