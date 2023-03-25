Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLMAF. UBS Group cut Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.71) to GBX 2,190 ($26.89) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Halma Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

About Halma

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

