Hammerhead Energy’s (HHRS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HHRS stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Hammerhead Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

