Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.83

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 5862685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
