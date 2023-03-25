Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.83

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 5862685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

