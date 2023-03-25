Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Harmonic Stock Up 0.9 %
HLIT stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
