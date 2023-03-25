HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $190,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3,779.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

