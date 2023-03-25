HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 821.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.14 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

