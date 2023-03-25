HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 60 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $370.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

