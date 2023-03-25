Head-To-Head Analysis: Invacare (IVCRQ) vs. Its Rivals

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Invacare to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.29 million 3.98

This table compares Invacare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Invacare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invacare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 295 1077 2255 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Invacare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -215.61% -89.59% -24.45%

Summary

Invacare peers beat Invacare on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

