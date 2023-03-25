Head to Head Comparison: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) versus EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.69 -$6.07 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.94 -$5.28 million ($0.26) -7.23

ATA Creativity Global has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -25.89% -31.33% -10.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. It operates under the following segments: Overseas art study services, Other educational services, and K-12 education assessment and other services. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

