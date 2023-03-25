Head-To-Head Comparison: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and GeneDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 60.15 -$7.92 million ($3.00) -0.48 GeneDx $234.69 million 0.54 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.35

Analyst Recommendations

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitesco and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -2,872.25% N/A -156.68% GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64%

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx beats Mitesco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

