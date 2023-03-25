Head-To-Head Survey: Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) versus Its Peers

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 730 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -1.54% -69.28% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 590 886 15 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.71%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.63 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.71 billion $7.30 million 24.61

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition competitors beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

