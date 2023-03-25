Head to Head Survey: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OptimizeRx and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 93.98%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Emerald.

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.87 -$11.44 million ($0.63) -22.44 Emerald $325.90 million 0.75 $130.80 million $0.39 9.26

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -18.30% -7.12% -6.76% Emerald 42.13% -173.30% 12.00%

Summary

Emerald beats OptimizeRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

