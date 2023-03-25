Hedera Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $26.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00040747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018025 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

