HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.29 Million

HI (HI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. HI has a total market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $419,104.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00031031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00200524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,555.03 or 1.00021492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01128002 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $487,135.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

