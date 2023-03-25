High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.
About High Arctic Energy Services
