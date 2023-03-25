High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

