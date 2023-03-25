holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.20 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $187,737.38 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.29 or 0.06356811 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017941 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0464845 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $171,653.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

