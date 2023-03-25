HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.87

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.87 and traded as low as $24.80. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 45,984 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $30,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at $869,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $30,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at $869,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,717.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,710 shares of company stock worth $3,264,721 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Articles

