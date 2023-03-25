Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE HST opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.63.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
