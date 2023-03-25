Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s 7th Largest Position

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $502.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

