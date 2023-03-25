Humanscape Price Down 4.3% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $666,396.01 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

