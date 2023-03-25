Huobi BTC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,734.72 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $21,734.72 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $27,553.56 or 1.00089038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

