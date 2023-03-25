Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 1,862 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 2,145,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,803. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

