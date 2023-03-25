Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 22,863 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,366 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 735,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 488,476 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 442,320 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 408,763 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 941,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.