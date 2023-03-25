Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,077 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,643 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,399,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,099 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,138 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFIC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.11. 741,968 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.