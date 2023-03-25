Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 264,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,945. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.