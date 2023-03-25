Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $200.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average of $234.93.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

