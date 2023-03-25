i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 1,483,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 973,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 133,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

