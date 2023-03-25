iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.58 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $147.79 million and $54.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00006654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.19674704 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $25,816,325.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

